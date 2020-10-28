Manyin expects Sarawak Science Centre build to be delayed by Covid-19 travel restrictions

Manyin (left) putting on a virtual reality headset during the launching of the book today. On the right is Batu Lintang Teacher Education Institute director Jamiran Salam. – Photo by Chimon Upon

KUCHING (Oct 28): The construction of the Sarawak Science Centre might be delayed due to travelling restrictions imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19, said Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong.

Manyin said the centre was supposed to be set up with Singapore Science Centre as the consultant for the project but the current travel restrictions had prevented key personnel from the country to come to the state.

“The personnel from Singapore Science Centre are not able to come into our state to work with our architects on how to design the building and rooms, so that presents a problem to us. Otherwise, the project would have started already,” said Manyin.

The minister said this after launching a book titled ‘Model Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Industrial Revolution 4.0 Middle Phase’ at Batu Lintang Teacher Education Institute here today.

Manyin added the Singapore Science Centre had already agreed to be the consultant for the project and the agreement between both parties were ready to be signed.

He added that the centre will house a hostel to allow students and visitors from rural areas to be able to stay overnight to experience what the centre has to offer.

“Hopefully, once the science centre is open to students and public, a lot of exhibits will be offered there and visitors will be able to experience first-hand the connection between real life and science application, while developing keen interests in Science and Mathematics ,” said Manyin.

The centre is located on 10.8 acres in Petra Jaya and is scheduled for completion in 2024. The project was launched on Oct 1 by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.