RRSS praised for its world-class education system, achievements

MIRI: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg praises Riam Road Secondary School (RRSS) for its world-class education system that covers three syllabuses; namely Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), National Syllabus and Cambridge Junior Programme, making it the role model to other learning institutions.

“I created a new ministry (Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research), with the intention to look after the state’s education policy and direction, which we could adopt, so that the right planning could be implemented.

“And with the ministry, we have emphasised the three components – education, science and technology – to produce the right type of manpower.

“While people have been accusing that machinery and robots have been taking away human jobs, we should see the opportunity to nurture younger generation to be equipped with knowledge, skills and ability, who could get the job.

“Technology creates many different jobs, it is the manpower with the right skills that do it,” said Abang Johari in his speech at the Riam TVET Building launching ceremony yesterday.

He envisioned, with RRSS as the learning model, the GPS government would want to build more international schools in the state with Cambridge education programme, allowing more Sarawakians to afford quality education.

“With good grades (from the programme), it allows Sarawakians to be eligible to enter any top university in the world whether it is the Oxford, Cambridge or Stanford University,” he added.

The launching ceremony, which included unveiling of Riam Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) building; opening of Riam multipurpose building, and signing of Riam International Secondary School Portrait, was attended by Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong; Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin; Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting, mayor Adam Yii, RRSS board chairmen Tan Sri Datuk Yee Ming Seng and Dato Sri Law Kiu Kiong and RRSS CEO Dr Pauline Ho.

Established in 1967 as a Chinese independent school, RRSS was the first school awarded a five-star rating in 2013 by the Ministry of Education.

Ho revealed that the school board and the management have taken liberal educational approach in preserving Chinese education and culture, while emphasising the importance of Bahasa Malaysia, English and Chinese, while Science and Maths are taught in English language.

Ho also said that TVET aligned with Abang Johari’s vision of transforming Sarawak into high-income state by 2030 and plays crucial role in providing an adequate supply of skilled workforce in the state.

“Riam Hill International Secondary School, on the other hand, can complement the government’s effort to take care of the M40 group so that more Sarawakian children can receive quality education and be able to compete globally,” she added.

During the launching, Abang Johari, on behalf of Sarawak government, handed a RM2.5million cheque to RRSS while Lee handed a RM30,000 cheque to RRSS. Both are to be used to improve facilities and for new projects.