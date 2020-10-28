SPM Masterclass sponsorship

The prolonged Covid-19 pandemic has caused much disruption especially to students’ education progress. This has also affected hundreds of thousands of Form 5 students preparing for their SPM which has been postponed to January 2021.

To support students in their major exam preparation, Imperium International College is collaborating with UniEnrol to sponsor Form 5 students in various states of Malaysia including Sabah to attend the SPM Masterclass online workshop. Over 150 students that will be sponsored come from the following schools namely SM Lok Yuk, SM All Saints, SM Ken Hwa, SM Shan Tao, SM La Salle, SMKApin-Apin and SMK Sook.

SPM Masterclass is fully online and is designed to complement and enhance students’ studies by teaching them the techniques of how to provide answers based on the exam schemes. Simply put, giving the correct answers in the exams will not necessarily accord full marks as the exam scheme may require you to provide certain elaboration or examples that are not explicitly asked for. Students who provide accurate and complete answers will be able to maximize their scores. This is just one example of what encapsulates answering techniques.

In addition, students will benefit from learning past year exam trends prepared by teachers and carefully curated practice questions that are discussed during the classes. The SPM Masterclasses are lead by very experienced teachers who comprise of Tokoh Guru and Guru Cemerlang titles awarded by the Ministry of Education. They are high calibre teachers who are officially appointed to train other teachers and are involved in setting the subject syllabus.

Formerly known as HELP College of Arts and Technology (HELP CAT), Imperium International College (IMPERIUM) successfully completed the takeover of HELP CAT and resumed its long standing track record of providing quality and affordable education producing students with wide range of skills and qualification. Since its rebranding as IMPERIUM, all campuses have been upgraded with the latest facilities and equipment to maximize students’ learning experience

IMPERIUM offers online and blended learning programmesin business, culinary, culinary, computer science, communications, engineering and ACCA and partners with various foreign higher education partners such as University of London, UK, Anglia Ruskin University in Australia and the Normandy Business School in France. The institution maintains a representative office in Sabah to aid students who need help in understanding their pathway options after completing their secondary school education. Its campus is located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur with many transportation and conveniences nearby.

To learn more about the SPM Masterclass, students can visit https://unienrol.com/spm-masterclass. Students interested to learn more about Imperium International College can be reached at https://imperium.edu.my/