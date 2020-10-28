Support frontliners in war against Covid-19 — Senator

SIBU: Senator Robert Lau has urged members of the public to support the efforts of frontliners in winning the war against the coronavirus.

He appealed to them to not let their guards down and continue to adhere stringently to the standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent the spread of the disease.

“To successfully break the chain of Covid-19 infection, I hope every citizen, in particular those in Sarawak, will not let their guards down and become complacent with the SOP, which we need to follow in the new normal.

“The success we enjoy is not the victory as hoped by the government. The situation of Covid-19 pandemic is still worrying us.

“In this regard, I advise and appeal to everyone to support the efforts of frontliners so as to win the war against Covid-19,” he said.

Lau was speaking when representing Assistant of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapaee in gracing the appreciation ceremony for frontliners, hosted by Congress of Unions of Employees in Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) Sarawak at a leading hotel here yesterday.

He opined that the persistency and dedication of frontliners in carrying out their tasks to curb the spread of Covid-19 is the catalyst to success.

Lau thanked Cuepacs Sarawak for organising the event to accord appreciation to the sacrifices of frontliners in curbing the spread of Covid-19 throughout this period.

“Without the support and guidance of the front-liners, I figure it will be rather challenging for us to

win the war against Covid-19,” he added.

He also announced Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant of RM5,000 from Dr Annuar to support Cuepacs Sarawak’s activities this year.

Meanwhile, Cuepacs Sarawak president Ahmad Malie, in his remarks, hoped the appreciation ceremony would further motivate the frontliners in their efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

During the function, certificates of appreciation were handed to the police, Sibu Water Board, Sibu District Education Office, Sibu Immigration Department, Sibu Customs Department, Sibu Fire and Rescue Department, Sibu Division Dental Office, Sibu Hospital and Sibu Journalists Association.