Suspected illegal online gambling operation concealed in luxury 3-storey house raided by police

KUCHING (Oct 28): A suspected online gambling operation hidden in a luxurious three-storey detached house at Mile 4 here was crippled by police today who arrested 14 individuals and confiscated various items related to the operation.

Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Denis Leong said the suspects consisted of two local males, eight male foreigners and four female foreigners aged between 20 to 29-years-old.

“The operation was conducted by a team from the Sarawak Contingent Police Anti-Vice, Gaming and Gangsterism Unit (D7) at around 2.45pm this afternoon at Winsor Estate, Mile 4 here,” he said in a statement today.

A total of seven personal computers and other computer equipment believed to be used for online gambling were also confiscated by the police.

Leong explained that the large detached house was utilised as a calling centre and is believed to have been operating for about a year.

Besides that, it was also believed that the online gambling centre’s monthly collection was around RM300,000, he said.

All suspects were apprehended and will be investigated under Section 4(1) (g) of the Common Gambling Houses Act 1953 and Immigration Act.