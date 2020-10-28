Thai PM says not stepping down despite calls to quit

BANGKOK (Oct 28): Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o-cha on Tuesday said he will not step down despite calls by the opposition parties at a special parliament session – held to discuss the on-going protests demanding political change – to do so.

“The country is facing problems. I will not run away from problems. I will continue working,” he told the assembly which concluded at 10 pm (local time) on Tuesday.

Prayuth called for the special parliamentary session to discuss months of protests in the kingdom.

Since mid-July, anti-government protesters rally in Bangkok and other cities, repeating their demands for political change including for the prime minister to step down, the dissolution of Parliament, the rewriting of the Constitution, and to bring reform to the monarchy.

Meanwhile, Prayuth said he had agreed to set up a committee comprising all sides including representatives from government coalitions and protest groups in a bid to end the growing political tension in the country after three months of demonstrations.

He warned the anti-government protester groups to not drag other countries into the kingdom’s internal affairs.

“Do not bring in other countries. We have to retain the country’s sovereignty,” he said.

Prayuth also expressed his worry that the political turmoil would affect Thailand’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, in his closing address, opposition whip speaker Sutin Klangsang said the opposition parties will call for a censure debate next month before the protest escalate.

“Prayuth must resign. If he refuses, I am worried that the protests will escalate. Therefore, I ask the premier to sacrifice himself,” he said. — Bernama