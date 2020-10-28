Three nabbed in raid on suspected gambling den

KUCHING: Police arrested three individuals, including a woman, during a raid on a rented condominium unit at Jalan Sungai Tapang near here on Monday.

In confirming the arrest, Padawan District police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said the suspects were all locals, aged between 22 and 24.

The operation, which kicked off at 4.25pm, was set up following information obtained by a police intelligence team,led by Kota Sentosa station chief ASP Mohd Roslan Mat Salleh.

“It is believed that the condo unit had been turned into an online gambling call centre, which had been in operation in the last seven days – gaining total gross profit of up to RM5,000 a day.

“Further investigations also uncovered the websites and applications used by the syndicate are such as 918 Kiss, 918 Kaya, Se 88, Mega 888 and Pussy 88 – with 24-hours operating time,” said Aidil in a statement yesterday.

He added that all three suspects admitted that they were working att the premises, with a monthly salary

of RM1,500 promised to each of them.

The police seized various items including seven sets of computers and various telecommunications equipment, suspected to be used for online gambling.

“Each worker was provided with a smartphone and sets of computers for them to make calls and send passwords to local clients.

“Each bet would be credited by the customer to a few bank accounts and thereafter, the bank slips would be sent via SMS or WhatsApp text, as proof of bank transactions,” he said.

All suspects are put on remand to facilitate investigations under Section 4(1)(g) of Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.