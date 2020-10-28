Tiong reminds PDP members to be ready for state election

SIBU: Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has reminded all members of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) to be ready and prepare for the eventual state election.

In giving the reminder, the PDP president pointed out that service performance is the key, and members should not underestimate the opposition.

“Otherwise, we will pay a heavy price for our complacency,” he said in his keynote address at the party’s supreme council meeting here on Monday.

Tiong, who is also Bintulu member of parliament, said the main point is that the party’s potential candidates should enter the field with a sincere heart to serve, and consolidate their grassroots support as their foundation, instead of relying on empty words devoid of action.

“Our struggle now is like a boat sailing on a current; if we do not push forward, we will be carried helplessly in a different direction. Pride and complacency are stumbling blocks in the process of serving the people, and it is easy to get stuck in the mud if our minds are not on target.

“Therefore, let me remind once again all party members to remember the original aim of being in politics. They must communicate with the people in a moderate manner, and determine whether the party is lacking in any area and help the people with any issues.

“Strive to work hard that the opposition has no chance to find any gaps in our service to the people. If all party members stick to these strict standards, I believe that we can win the votes of not just the Chinese or Malay communities, but all ethnic groups as well.”

He also reminded party members to give their utmost support to each other in the interest of working together. He pointed out they should have mutual cooperation in all party related matters because their overall goals should take precedence over their personal agenda.

“Personal disagreements should not take priority over party affairs. With this guiding principle, the PDP will enjoy a brighter future based on mutual collaboration and with every member playing their roles,” he added.

He said a single person’s abilities may be limited and the PDP will not place emphasis on any single person’s exploits.

However, by encouraging all members to contribute to the best of their abilities and strength, they may achieve much more including resolving other internal issues based on amicable communication and collaboration, he stated.

“Any disputes can be resolved through effective communication and a yearning to understand each other and therefore, ensure the proper conclusion of party matters.

“I hope that all party members, regardless of their positions in the party, can discard their desires for self-gain, and give their best to the party first, to uphold the spirit of unity and strength.

“We can all ensure that the party machinery operates smoothly in the political arena and perform well to deserve and keep the people’s approval among civil organisations and communities,” he said.

Commenting further, Tiong, who is also the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to the People’s Republic of China, said if one encounters any problems and obstacles in the future, they could all sit at a roundtable to discuss ways to resolve them, instead of resorting to pointing fingers and finding fault.

Having these negative attitudes is not only counterproductive but would also sow conflicts among party members, he said, adding misunderstandings left to fester would not lead to party growth.

In this connection, he encouraged all party leaders and members to remember the party’s principles of unity and support for each other.

“Do not work in a silo, which can lead to communication gaps and even misunderstandings. Remember that all members are part of a single family, and there should be no preferential treatment based on party positions. Instead, let us all work together for PDP’s future,” Tiong reminded.