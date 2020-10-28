Umno Supreme Council decision was to ensure govt remains stable — Ahmad Faizal

IPOH: The decision made after the Umno Supreme Council meeting yesterday to support the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will ensure that the government remains stable to provide the best service to the people.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said he was confident that the decision was made after considering best interests of the country.

“No matter what, the Supreme Council had surely considered on the need for the country to have a stable government and support from all parties, and that the best possible action is for the welfare of the people,” he told a press conference after the Perak state assembly sitting here yesterday.

Apart from continuing to support the PN government, Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in a statement yesterday said the party also called for improved principles of cooperation, which should be based on the values of respect and political consensus.

He said the party also wanted the government to take a more inclusive approach beyond the party’s ideological differences in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and the negative economic impact felt by the people, who are facing difficulties and are anxious

Where Perak is concerned, Ahmad Faizal who is also Menteri Besar and Chenderiang state assemblyman said, relationship between the Barisan Nasional (BN), Bersatu and PAS as a coalition in the PN administration had been good without any problems.

Perak has 59 state seats, of which 33 form the state government comprising 25 from BN which are all Umno, Bersatu (5) and PAS (3) while the other parties are DAP (16), Amanah (5) , PKR (3) and Gerakan and Independent each one seat respectively. — Bernama