Work with police in tackling drug, gambling problems — Rep

BAU: Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh calls upon the people of this district to work hand in hand with the police to tackle issues concerning drug abuse, drug trafficking and illegal gambling activities.

He said these problems, if not nipped in the bud, could cost the district its young people.

“It is, therefore, imperative that the local community work together (with police) to eradicate these illegal activities in order to prevent them from destroying our younger generation,” he said when met after officiating at the launch of the district-level Community Policing programme at Libiki Bamboo Resort here yesterday.

Miro said with regard to drug issues, the addicts were usually youths, as young as in their teens.

“Although the police have, from time to time, conducted investigations to identify the mastermind or drug dealers, and been making arrests almost every month, this issue has not been completely eradicated.

“That is why we encourage the community to become ‘community police’ – becoming the eyes and ears of the police force.”

The assemblyman also pointed out that all illegal gambling activities should be taken seriously by the local community, believing that they were being operated by syndicates headed by the ‘big taikos’ (criminal kingpins).

“These ‘big taikos’ are the ones who should be caught, and not their ‘anak-anak ikan’ (minions).

“If the ‘big taikos’ could be captured, then the syndicates could be eliminated completely,” he said.

Bau district officer Anielia Siam and Bau District Police’s Special Branch head ASP Jackson Peter Kisang were also present at the event.