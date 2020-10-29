12 fined for involvement in online gambling

KUCHING: Twelve individuals were fined RM10,000 in default three months’ imprisonment each by the Magistrate’s Court here for their involvement in online gambling yesterday.

They were five male foreigners, six female foreigners and one local female.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi also ordered all the convicted foreigners to be referred to the Malaysian Immigration Department for further action.

Agus Hariyanto, Diana Inur, Hary Setiawan, Iemass Inpin, Liu Khian Cung, Merdekawati, Putri Indah Sari, Rita, San San, Thjin Nyit Sia, Yanto Lim Iriawan and Yato, aged between 18 and 28 years, did not pay the fine.

All of the accused pleaded guilty under Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 which provides for a minimum fine of RM10,000 and maximum fine of RM100,000 for each gambling machine and a maximum imprisonment of five years.

All of the suspects were said to engage in online gambling at a house in Taman Phoenix, Jalan Batu Kawa here on Oct 18 at 7.30pm.

According to the facts of the case, all of the accused used laptops as equipment to top up customers’ accounts and would deposit winnings in the form of Malaysian currency into the customers’ accounts.

Equipment such as CPU, laptops, monitors, mobile phones and other gadgets were seized as case material.

According to a previous report, the police believed that the house was used as a call centre which had been operating for the last five months and earning monthly profit of RM100,000 up to RM300,000.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin while the accused were not represented.