1,926 pepper smallholders get RM865,150 assistance

KUCHING: Some 1,926 pepper smallholders in Saratok parliamentary constituency yesterday received monetary assistance from the federal government under Prihatin Economic Stimulus Package 2020.

The assistance worth RM865,150 was handed over to the participants by Deputy Minister of Plantation and Commodities Willie Mongin.

Willie said the 1,926 planters were still managing and maintaining a total of 302.2 hectares of pepper farms within the state constituencies of Kalaka, Krian and Kabong.

He added 20 others also received similar assistance totalling RM52,000 under the New Pepper Planting Scheme covering an area of about two hectares.

“A total of RM16.11 million has also been allocated under the Prihatin Economic Stimulus Package (PRE) to help pepper smallholders nationwide to manage and maintain their mature plants during this difficult time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Today’s (yesterday) symbolic presentation of aid shows the government’s concern in helping pepper farmers and empowering the country’s pepper industry,” he said at the presentation of assistance to the pepper farmers at Rumah Chunggat, Munggu Ubah, Kabo in Saratok yesterday.

Willie also called on all pepper smallholders to continue giving their fullest support in order to sustain the pepper industry.

He believed that through active involvement of the existing and new pepper farmers in every aspect, the pepper industry would continue to grow over time.

He encouraged pepper smallholders to continue to care for and maintain their farms.

“Our ministry, through the Malaysian Pepper Board (MPB) will continue to support the farmers and the country’s pepper industry as a whole through the distribution of assistance.

“The government has allocated RM7 million under the Pepper Cultivation Area Development Programme this year to help growers to start new pepper farms and to replace plants that are no longer economical to work on,” he said.

Willie hoped that MPB would continue to assist every stakeholder in the industry because they are the most important pulse in the national pepper production chain.

Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Saratok MP Ali Biju was also present.