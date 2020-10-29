2-year-old baby is youngest Covid-19 positive case in Sarawak

KUCHING (Oct 29): Sarawak recorded its youngest Covid-19 case today after a two-year-old baby from the Green Hill Cluster tested positive for the virus.

The cluster is now the biggest of five active clusters in the state with 29 positive cases.

Confirming that the case is Sarawak’s youngest thus far, State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said four cases were recorded from the Green Hill Cluster today.

The baby and a 58-year-old patient were close contacts of case 818 in the cluster, Uggah said.

“Both cases are asymptomatic,” he told reporters at SDMC’s daily Covid-19 press conference here today.

The other two patients, who are 20 and-26 years-old, were social contacts of the cluster, Uggah said, adding that they had developed symptoms of the virus.

MORE TO COME