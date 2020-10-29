Budget 2021: King’s decree shows royal institution puts people’s interests first – Umno Information Chief

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 29): The wisdom of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in advising all politicians to fully support Budget 2021 shows that the royal institution always put the people’s interests first.

UMNO Information chief Shahril Sufian Hamdan, through a posting on his Facebook page, said that was why the UMNO Supreme Council meeting, chaired by its president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Monday, decided that all UMNO Members of Parliament (MPs) should heed His Majesty’s decree and support the government to ease the political tension.

“Hopefully, politicians and MPs from other parties will join UMNO in this matter, with the same spirit of sincerity to put the people’s interests first, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

He said all Malaysians will always pray for His Majesty to be given lasting health, well-being and prosperity as well as to be always blessed by Allah SWT. — Bernama