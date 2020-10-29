Business community told to play leading role in fight against Covid-19

SARIKEI: The business community here has been urged to play a leading role in the fight against Covid-19.

Repok assemblyman Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii gave the advice in his speech read by Penghulu Hwang Tiong Kang, who represented him to grace a Mooncake gathering organised by Sarikei Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCCI) at a restaurant here on Tuesday night.

He said the pandemic had prompted the government to enforce the Movement Control Order (MCO), Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) since March this year to break the chain of Covid-19 infection in the community.

However, though the action was intended at ensuring the safety of the people, it had adversely affected the economy of the country, he pointed out, adding many businesses had been forced to close down and many people were robbed of their jobs or source of income.

Huang hoped, with the co-operation of everyone, the government could put the pandemic under control as soon as possible.

“Please comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and new normal as recommended by the authorities such as by wearing face mask, regularly washing hands with soap or sanitizer, physical distancing and avoiding crowded places,” Huang advised.

During the function, Hwang was given the honour to present educational incentives to SCCCI members’ children who performed impressively in their studies.

Among those present were Temenggong Lau Hieng Ping and Pemanca Chan Phan Chan.