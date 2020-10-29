Covid-19: 10 new cases recorded in Sarawak, all from Kuching of which 8 are local transmissions

KUCHING (Oct 29): Sarawak today recorded 10 new Covid-19 positive cases, with eight detected in Kuching and two imported cases, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 856.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said one case was detected following active case detection (ACD) carried out at Galacity on Oct 26, while three new cases were recorded from the Baki Cluster, four from the Green Hill Cluster, and two imported cases from Kalimantan Barat, Indonesia.

The case from Galacity is a local woman working at a beauty parlour there and had experienced a cold and sore throat since Oct 21. She does not have a history of travelling to high-risk areas or contact with any Covid-19 positive cases and has since been admitted to the isolation ward at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

Contact tracing for this case is being carried out and it has been categorised as a local transmission until further details emerge.

A total of 278 individuals were tested during the ACD activities at Galacity on Oct 26, with 277 testing negative so far for the virus.

Three cases from the Baki Cluster were detected on Oct 28 after their second screening the day before. They were close contact to Case 768 and Case 775, and ages between 12 and 20 years old.

“All of these cases have been admitted to SGH for treatment,” said Uggah.

Four new cases from the Green Hill Cluster involved a two-year-old baby and a 58-year-old close contact who are asymptomatic, and two social contacts aged 20 and 26 who exhibited a fever and cough.

Uggah said all of them underwent screening on Oct 27, and were found to be positive for Covid-19 the next day.

All the cases have been admitted to SGH for treatment, he added.

Two import cases from Kalimantan Barat, Indonesia were of a female patient and her chaperone, who had prior permission to enter the state under Medical Tourism passes, said Uggah.

“They both entered the state on Oct 21 and tested negative for the virus on the same day. They underwent a second screening on Oct 28 and were found positive,” he said.

Both patients have been isolated and admitted to the SGH for treatment, Uggah added.

Meanwhile, Uggah also highlighted three other clusters which were still active in the state. They are the Bah Arnab Cluster with 12 cases and the Seladah Cluster with 7 cases in Kuching District, and the Putra Cluster in Bintulu with 5 cases.

All in all, he said Kuching District remained as red zone with 77 cases reported over the last 14 days, while 39 other districts in the state are green zones.

Uggah also revealed that 19 new persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases were also recorded in the state today, with four left still waiting for their lab test results.

At the same time, the state also recorded 209 new persons-under-surveillance (PUS) cases, making it a total of 2,153 cases being quarantined in 24 hotels across the state.

The death toll for Sarawak remains unchanged at 19.