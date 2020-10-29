Covid-19: 649 new cases, no deaths for first time since Oct 7

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 29): Malaysia recorded a drop in new Covid-19 cases as of noon today with 649 cases reported and no deaths for the first time since Oct 7.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement today said recovered cases exceeded new cases for the first time in nearly a month.

He said Sabah still recorded the highest number of infections, with 352 cases.

“This is followed by Selangor with 132 cases, Negri Sembilan with 43 cases, Kedah with 37 cases, KL Federal Territory with 21 cases, Labuan with 17 cases, Penang with 13 cases, Johor with 10 cases, Sarawak with eight cases, Perak with five cases, and one case in Pahang, Melaka, and Terengganu respectively,” he said in a statement. – Malay Mail

