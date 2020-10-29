Covid-19: Five new clusters identified, says Dr Noor Hisham

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 29 ): The Health Ministry (MoH) today identified five more Covid-19 clusters involving two each in Sabah and Selangor and one in Negri Sembilan.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Sakti cluster is from Lahad Datu district in Sabah with 18 individuals testing positive for the virus, while 35 of the 154 people screened were still waiting for results as of noon today.

“The index case for this cluster tested positive on October 5. Close contact screening led to 17 more positive cases detected and all of the cases are being treated at the Lahad Datu hospital,” he said in a statement today.

The Tuguson cluster, meanwhile, involves Sabah’s Kota Belud district with the index case testing positive on Oct 15 before being admitted to the Kota Belud Hospital, he said.

“As of noon today, a total of 146 individuals have been screened, of which 18 have tested positive, including four new infections, while 128 individuals are still awaiting results,” he said.

In Selangor, Dr Noor Hisham said the Bah Medan cluster in Sepang has 20 positive cases, four of them new ones, while 32 individuals are still waiting for results from a total of 52 individuals screened as of noon today.

“The index case for this cluster tested positive upon return from a high-risk area (Sabah) on October 3.

“Close contact screening detected 19 more positive cases. All of them have been admitted to the Sungai Buloh Hospital,” he said.

Besides this, the Taman Laut cluster in Petaling Jaya had its index case testing positive on October 21 before being admitted to Sungai Buloh hospital, Dr Noor Hisham said.

“Close contact screening detected five more cases. As of noon today, a total of 123 individuals have been screened with 18 individuals testing negative while 99 more are still awaiting results,” he said.

In Negri Sembilan, Dr Noor Hisham said the Taman Bunga cluster involves Seremban, Kuala Pilah and Jelebu districts with 23 positive cases so far (16 new cases), while seven out of 55 individuals screened are still waiting for results.

“The index case tested positive on October 25 and has been admitted to the Tuanku Ja’afar hospital. Close contact screening led to 22 more positive cases detected,” he said.

The five new clusters make up the current total of 239 clusters, with 128 of them being active clusters. — Bernama