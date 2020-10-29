Fatimah: Council outreach programme to be run differently due to Covid-19

KUCHING: The Sarawak Social Development Randau Programme will be conducted using alternative methods in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, says Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said one of the methods to conduct the programme is to use a video-sharing Community-Based Learning (CBL) approach.

“The videos are the creative results from strategic partners to convey information related to social issues in Sarawak for the community.

“The Social Development Council (MPS) wants to ensure that the community is constantly up to date with social issues and are aware of the right channels to seek for help,” she told a press conference after chairing the MPS Sarawak meeting at Baitulmakmur Building II here yesterday.

She said the council has also come up with a manual which will serve as a guideline for facilitators on how to conduct the social development programme.

The Sarawak Social Development Randau Programme is the latest outreach programme from the council.

It was recently held at the Kampung Semariang Batu multi-purpose hall and conducted with the Kuching Resident and strategic partners such as the Welfare Department (Kuching Division), Department of National Unity and Integration (JPNIN), National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) and Sarawak Ikram Malaysia Organisation.

Since MPS was placed under the Ministry of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development, Fatimah said the council achieved several achievements between 2016 and 2019.

“The council has successfully established 25 functioning governance and reference terms at state level and division or district levels to address various social issues, and developed and documented eight key guidelines as a reference to improve the delivery and uniformity of service management to address social issues faced by the people.

“Other achievements included implementing 258 series of social development and intervention programmes at state and division or district levels involving more than 30,000 participants; developed and documented eight key guidelines as a reference to improve the delivery and uniformity of service management to address social issues faced by the people; and completed four studies and evaluations that can be used as evidence-based input to influence policies, action plans and social intervention programmes,” she said.

With Fatimah at the press conference were her assistant ministers Datuk Rosey Yunus and Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.