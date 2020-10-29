Kampung Haji Baki villagers show commitment to stopping Covid-19 infections

KUCHING (Oct 29): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah has commended Kampung Haji Baki villagers for giving their cooperation to the authorities as the Covid-19 Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) affecting the village entered its second day.

Uggah, who is the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said more than 800 villagers had turned up at the EMCO operation centre at Masjid Darul Ehsan this morning to be swabbed for the virus, some 200 more than expected.

“Today 845 villagers had come forward (to be swabbed). We found out that the villagers have given their utmost cooperation in their contribution to break the chain of Covid 19 transmission,” he told reporters after inspecting the operation this morning.

He explained that there were 4,196 residents in 600 families affected by the EMCO and the area had been divided into three blocks, namely A, B and C. The swab today involved Block A.

Uggah said a second round of screening would be done on the 10th day of the EMCO period.

Housing and Local Government Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who was with Uggah, also thanked the villagers for their cooperation.

“They began to queue up early this morning and this shows their level of commitment. They are not resorting to running away,” he said.

Dr Sim also encouraged members of the public to go for screening voluntarily at the designated centers here while reminding people that the incubation period of the Covid 19 virus is 14 days.

The EMCO, the first in Sarawak, was enforced in Kampung Haji Baki in connection with the Baki Cluster, which has 25 cases so far. The order took effect at 6pm yesterday and will end at midnight on Nov 10.

Under the EMCO, the residents are confined to their homes and no one is allowed to leave or enter the village. For emergency cases such as illness and death, the villagers are allowed to exit the area but they need to get permission from the police.

The police has set up six roadblocks leading to the village.

The government is providing meals daily to the villagers and have set up a temporary clinic for the village’s aged, pregnant women and patients with scheduled medical appointments.