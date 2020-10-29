Kuching remains only Covid-19 red zone in Sarawak — Uggah

KUCHING: The district of Kuching yesterday remained the only Covid-19 red zone in Sarawak after recording 69 locally transmitted cases in the past 14 days, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He told the daily Covid-19 update yesterday that the 39 other districts in the state remained as green zones, including Sibu, Bintulu and Miri which recorded imported cases yesterday.

He said in Kuching, there are now four active clusters including the newly detected Green Hill Cluster declared by the Sarawak Health Department yesterday.

On the Green Hill Cluster, he said it now involved a total 25 cases including Case 798 as the index case who was detected on Oct 26.

“A total of 51 individuals had been screened, whereby 25 had tested positive for Covid-19 and 26 more are still awaiting result.

“This means the positive rate for this cluster is 42.22 per cent. Until 12 noon on Oct 28 (yesterday), all the cases involved in this cluster are still receiving treatment at the isolation ward and reported to be stable. There are no deaths reported involving this cluster,” he said.

Uggah also said all the cases were social contacts who had history of attending gatherings in Kuching City.

“Further investigation and contact tracing for this cluster is being carried out by the Sarawak Health Department with assistance from agencies under SDMC to prevent a more serious spread from this cluster,” he added.

Uggah also informed that there were no new cases recorded under Bah Arnab Cluster, Baki Cluster and Seladah Cluster.

As of 12 noon yesterday, eight cases under Bah Arnab Cluster were still receiving treatment. For the Baki Cluster, all 25 cases were still being treated while all seven cases under Seladah Cluster were also still receiving treatment.

Uggah said the other cluster, Putra Cluster in Bintulu, also remained active though all five cases had already recovered and were allowed to be discharged from the hospital.

Regarding the Active Case Detection (ACD) carried out at Galacity on the night of Oct 26, he said a total of 312 persons were screened and all of them were still waiting for their test results as of 12 noon yesterday.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Health director Dr Chin Zin Heng said Covid-19 testing facilities will be made available at public health clinics in Kuching starting tomorrow (Friday, Oct 30) for those want to go for voluntary test.

He said these health clinics are at Batu Kawa, Sentosa, Tanah Puteh, Petra Jaya and Jalan Masjid.

“This is following requests from the public especially those who felt they had been in contact with positive cases but not included in the contact tracing list.

“This will start on Friday. Telephone numbers will be provided for the public to make appointment for the test,” he said.