Kuching’s Darul Hana Mosque, Islamic Park model for modern Malay settlement

KUCHING (Oct 29): The Sarawak Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud last night launched the Darul Hana Islamic Park, which is located in the grounds of the Darul Hana Mosque Kuching.

The RM6.8 million park was developed by the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) as one of the Sarawak government’s initiatives to realise the ‘Mosque in the Garden’ concept.

LCDA, in a statement, said the project was inspired by the gardens at Sultan Qaboos Mosque in Muscat, Oman.

It also said the inspiration from the Omani mosque was used in the landscaping to complement the architectural beauty of Darul Hana Mosque.

“The first phase of construction started in March 2019 and will be completed in October 2020 (this year), while the second phase is expected to start in 2021. The total land area is around 12 acres,” said the statement.

According to the statement, the first phase comprised amongst others the construction of gazebo, water features, trellis sitting, LED lights and car park area.

The second phase will also feature more gazebos, LED lights and car park spaces, as well as a kiosk, toilets, and a boulevard.

LCDA said the park would be a unique landmark for Muslims in the Darul Hana residential area.

“The Darul Hana Mosque and the Islamic Park will be a model for a modern Malay settlement that is well organised and dynamic,” it added.

The launch of the Islamic Park last night was one of the events under the Sarawak state-level Maulidur Celebration for this year.

Also present at the event were Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar, cabinet ministers and assistant ministers and senior government officials.

The Maghrib prayer was also held at the Darul Hana Mosque in conjunction with the function, while a ‘tazkirah’ delivered by State Mufti Datu Kipli Yassin.

This was followed by the Zikir Maulud commemorating the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad SAW by all those present.