Petronas finds no environmental impact resulting from collision of ship with oil rig off Miri

MIRI (Oct 29): Preliminary investigations into the collision of MV Dayang Topaz into the Baram oil and gas production platform on Oct 27 has so far found no impact on the environment, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) said.

It said a thorough assessment of the platform structure was being carried out.

“Petronas will continue to work with the relevant authorities to monitor the situation and conduct further assessments to ensure any eventuality is addressed swiftly,” the national oil corporation said.

It added that it was extending assistance to DESB Marine Services Sdn Bhd, which owns the ship.

MV Dayang Topaz, was undertaking operational work at the platform for Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd when it made contact with the platform after its anchor wire gave way during adverse weather at about 6.23am.

Two workers had drowned after they leapt into the ocean with 125 out of 187 people on the ship.