PSB: Why the rush to hold state election amidst worsening Covid-19 situation in the state, GPS?

KUCHING (Oct 29): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has said that the Sarawak government led by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) would be “reckless and foolhardy” if the latter decides to hold an early election amidst the deteriorating Covid-19 situation.

In a statement today, PSB noted that a vaccine for Covid-19 may be available by early next year and given this, the party asked: “Why the rush?”

“Is it because the GPS government fears the growing strength of PSB and thinks that an early election would be to its advantage? Does the health and safety of the people of Sarawak take a backseat to political expediency?

“Talk about caring for the people of Sarawak is mere hot air if the GPS government will force the people to go to vote and risk their health and their lives,” said PSB in response to the recent remarks made by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Abdul Karim, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president, was recently quoted as saying that the surge of Covid-19 infections after the Sabah state election should not be cited as a reason for Sarawak to put off its polls.

To this, PSB said the recent surge in Covid-19 positive cases in the state should be “a flashing warning red light to everyone”.

“If the GPS government decides to call an early election and place the safety of the people at risk, when the people are forced to go to vote or forced to give up their sacred right to vote in the midst of the Covid-19 outbreak, let the people make their feelings known in the ballot box.”

PSB also advised the GPS-led state government to “stop hiding behind the constitutional provision on expiry of the current DUN term”.

“We all know that the term of this DUN will expire on June 5, five years from the first DUN sitting. We know an election must be held by middle of next year.

“However, we say that it is reckless and foolhardy for the government to dissolve the DUN now when a vaccine may be available by early next year,” added PSB.