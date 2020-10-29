Set up land bureaus, assemblyman tells longhouse JKKKs

KAPIT: Longhouse village security and development committees (JKKKs) have been called on to set up their own land bureaus.

Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang said this is necessary to look after their Native Customary Rights (NCR) land.

“Longhouse JKKKs play a very important role to look after the longhouse’s security and development. JKKKs organise activities to move the longhouses forward. There are various sub-committees – women’s bureau, health, economy etc. I call on you to set up a land bureau and children and education bureau. These two are important in the longhouse,” he said when closing a community policing workshop on Tuesday.

“The GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) government led by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and his cabinet are committed to carrying out NCR land surveys via the New Initiative – that is Section 6 perimeter survey then followed by Section 18 individual land title survey. The land bureau plays a very important role to thrash out any boundary dispute and to cooperate fully with the Land and Survey Department to ensure a smooth survey.”

He explained that a children and education bureau is important to ensure students do their revision and homework.

“Education is the most valuable investment to fully exploit human resources,” he said.

Organised by the Kapit District Office, the workshop involved some 200 participants from 51 longhouses.

Kapit District Officer Cerisologo Sabut said the workshop sought to empower grassroots leaders to effectively manage their respective longhouses.

“Facilitators from various departments and agencies shared on management, finances, security, safety, health, development, etc so that the participants know their exact role and responsibly,” he explained.

He also called on JKKKs to do their part to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“We are still facing the threat of Covid-19. Health bureaus should inform the longhouse folk to practise personal hygiene by regularly sanitising hands, check body temperature, practise social distancing, and wear masks,” he said.

The workshop covered topics such as community policing, teenage marriage, voluntary patrol scheme, community emergency response team, and public health awareness.