SMK Sungai Tapang to stay open due to being located in Kota Samarahan District, Uggah clarifies

KUCHING (Oct 29): SMK Sungai Tapang is not affected by the Education Ministry’s directive to close schools in Covid-19 red zones because it is not situated in Kuching District, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He explained that SMK Sungai Tapang is under Kota Samarahan District in spite of its proximity to Kuching, in particular Kampung Haji Baki, which is currently under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) due to the Baki Cluster.

“What has been decided (schools to close) is all in Kuching District. It is a very delicate situation but SDMC will continue to observe, and as in the past, will take whatever necessary actions,” he told reporters during SDMC’s daily Covid-19 press conference here today.

He was responding to a question where parents sending their children to SMK Sungai Tapang and some other schools nearby expressed concerns that the schools were located very near the Baki Cluster red zone.

Yesterday (Oct 29), the Education Ministry issued a directive for all government and private schools including teachers’ training colleges and matriculation colleges in Kuching District to close from Oct 30 till Nov 13.

“As directed by Prime Ministry Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Oct 6 that all schools in red zones will remain closed until the situation improves, the Education Ministry is declaring the closure of all schools in Kuching District, which has currently been designated a red zone by the Health Ministry,” the statement read.

“Schools or institutions that have dorms are also hereby closed, and parents or guardians of students are requested to take their wards home. Those that wish to stay on in their dorms will be placed under the care of the dorm warden and have their dietary needs taken care of by the school or institution.

“Students that are scheduled to sit for international examinations will need to obtain a letter of authorisation from their respective schools to attend the examinations,” it added.

On top of that, SDMC also announced that all kindergarten, nurseries and tuition centres in Kuching District were also directed to close from Oc t 30 till Nov 13.