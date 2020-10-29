Supreme Group carries out sanitisation, swab tests for staff after worker found positive for Covid-19

KUCHING (Oct 29): Supreme Cold Storage Sdn Bhd, Supreme Food Supply (M) Sdn Bhd and Supreme Transportation Sdn Bhd have carried out sanitisation works at their premises, offices, warehouses and common areas after an employee was tested positive for Covid-19.

Confirming that the employee had tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, the Supreme Group of companies said on their Facebook page that the sanitisation was carried out by a certified professional company today.

It added that swab tests and health screening for all staff would be carried out by a private hospital tomorrow and Saturday.

“In view of the above activities being carried out, our business will be closed on Friday (Oct 30) and Saturday (Oct 31).

“We would like to assure all our stakeholders and customers that we are fully committed to strictly following all the protocol and procedures issued by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, state Health Department and Ministry of Health.

“We are also ready and willing to assist the authorities and work closely with them for any contact tracing if and when required,” they said.

The companies’ businesses will resume on Nov 2, after all sanitisation, swab tests and screening have been performed and completed.

“As health and safety remains the top priority of our group of companies, we will continue to ensure that the safety policies and healthy practices are carried out in the best interest of all our staff, customers, vendors and contractors and that we fully adhere to the strictest procedures and standards set out and implemeted by the authorities concerned.

“We sincerely hope to have your full cooperation and your kind understanding. Lastly, we wish to extend our best wishes to all who are affected by this infection a full and speedy recovery,” they said.