Covid-19: 16 new cases in Sarawak, 7 of which from Green Hill Cluster

KUCHING (Oct 30): Sarawak recorded 16 new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 872.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a daily update press statement today said from the total number of cases detected, seven were located in Kuching, seven in Miri, one in Limbang and one in Lundu.

Out of the seven new cases in Kuching, five were detected from active contact screening in the Green Hill Cluster. Three of them were workers who worked in one of the premises visited by a positive case from the cluster, whereas the other two were social contacts with a case from the cluster.

All five underwent a health screening on Oct 28 and 29, with results on Oct 29 indicating that they had tested positive for the virus.

A further two cases in Miri were determined to have been close contacts to Case 834, who also originated from the Green Hill Cluster. They had travelled to Kuching from Oct 23 to Oct 25. While they were in Kuching, both cases had met with several other cases reported in the cluster.

They have been categorised as Import C cases (infections from outside their district).

So far, 36 people have been infected with Covid-19 in the Green Hill Cluster, including the index case. The infection rate for the cluster currently stands at 32.14 per cent, SDMC revealed.

Another case in Kuching involved a male who was in close contact with a case from the Baki Cluster. The case had underwent Covid-19 screening on Oct 28 and was found positive on Oct 29. Currently, there are 30 people infected with the virus in the Baki cluster.

The other case today in Kuching involved a female who runs a business in Kuching and did not have a history of travelling to Covid-19 risk areas or in close contacts with positive cases. She underwent health screening at a private health facility here on Oct 28 as she was experiencing fever and coughing since Oct 26. She was found positive with the virus on Oct 29.

Meanwhile, two other cases in Miri involved health workers working at a government health facility who were found positive on Oct 29 during a health screening. Both cases are categorised as locally transmitted cases as both did not have any travel history to high-risk areas or close contact with positive cases.

In the same district, two were detected from severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) health screening involving Malaysians aged 47 and 77 years. Both cases did not travel to high risk areas or were in close contact with positive Covid-19 cases.

The final case in Miri today involves a housewife who returned from a Covid-19 high-risk area. The case, who had previously travelled to Labuan, arrived in Miri on Oct 10 and completed the compulsory 14-day quarantine on Oct 23.

The first two Covid-19 screening tests were found negative, but on Oct 27 the case had shown symptoms and was later admitted to the ward and received treatment there. The third screening test on Oct 29 found that the case was positive.

The case was categorised as Import B (contracted the virus from outside Sarawak).

One case in Limbang involve a frontliner who was in contact with Case 755 that was detected on Oct 14. The case had underwent compulsory quarantine at a quarantine centre in Limbang.

A first screening test conducted on Oct 15 found the case to be negative, however the case had underwent the second test on Oct 25 where the case was later found positive on Oct 29. The case was admitted to Miri Hospital for further treatment.

One case was detected in Lundu involving a local woman who works as a cleaner at a homestay in Telok Melano, Lundu where a case from the Baki Cluster had stayed from Oct 4 to 5.

The case, who did not experience any symptoms, had underwent a health screening on Oct 28 and the result on Oct 30 found that the case was positive. The case has been classified as a local transmission.

SDMC said there were five new recoveries and discharged cases, bringing the recovered and discharged tally to 748 cases or 85.78 per cent of the total number of infections.

“The number of cases that are still being treated at hospitals are 104 with 90 cases at isolation wards in Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), 11 in Miri Hospital, two in Sibu Hospital and one in Bintulu Hospital.

“No patients are currently receiving treatment at intensive care units (ICU). No fatalities were reported, with the number of deaths in the state remaining unchanged at 19 cases or 2.18 per cent of the total cases,” it added.