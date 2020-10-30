Covid-19: Malaysia adds 799 new cases, three deaths

Status Terkini COVID-19 Di Malaysia,

30 Okt 2020

Kes sembuh=491

Jumlah kes sembuh=20,248 kes

Kes baharu positif=799

(kes import=0, kes tempatan=799)

Jumlah positif=30,889 kes

Kes kematian=3

Jumlah kes kematian=249 kes

Kes dirawat di ICU=90 kes

Bantuan Alat Pernafasan=20 kes pic.twitter.com/cROvMDDPEq — KKMalaysia🇲🇾 (@KKMPutrajaya) October 30, 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Malaysia recorded 799 new Covid-18 cases today, bringing the total number as of 12pm today to 30,889 cases.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abduallah said the total number of active cases stands at 10,392 cases, with three more deaths reported.

“Sabah has the highest number of infections at 466 followed by Selangor (150), Labuan (65) and Penang (35).

“Apart from that, we have 491 recoveries and three deaths,” he said during his Covid-19 briefing today. — MalayMail