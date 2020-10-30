Duo arrested for allegedly smuggling in migrants at Jalan Serian-Tebedu

KUCHING (Oct 30): Two local men aged 38 years old and 46 years old were arrested by the police for allegedly smuggling in migrants near Kampung Tubih Bahem, Jalan Serian-Tebedu around 8am yesterday.

Also arrested alongside the suspects were three Indonesian men who were found to be without valid travelling documents.

“I am urging the people, especially in Serian, to not be involved in these sort of activities as it will hamper our effort to stop the Covid-19 pandemic from spreading, ” said Serian district police chief DSP Aswandy Anis in a statement.

He added that the two local suspects were currently under lock-up at the Tebedu police station and would be investigated under Section 26(A) of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act 2007.

The three Indonesian suspects on the other hand would be investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Meanwhile, the public are urged to be play their part as the nation’s frontliners by becoming the eyes and ears of the police.

“If there are any information on migrant smuggling, please let us know,” said Aswandy.