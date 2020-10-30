Foreign labourer dies at Baleh dam quarters

KAPIT: A Bangladeshi labourer died at his Baleh Dam construction project quarters in Putai, Baleh on Tuesday (Oct 27).

Abul Kalam, 47, was found in bed having difficulty breathing and complaining of chest pains around 9.30pm. Four of his co-workers, three of whom are also from Bangladesh, took him by boat to the nearest health clinic at Nanga Entawau, some five minutes downriver.

Upon arrival, the clinic’s medical assistant checked on Abdul and proclaimed him dead. The following morning his body was brought to the Kapit Hospital mortuary.

Kapit police chief DSP Freddy Bian confirmed receiving a report on the case. He said the initial investigation revealed there was no foul play and the case has been classified as sudden death.

Freddy said a post-mortem would be carried out today (Oct 30) to determine the cause of death. It is understood that Abul had worked for seven months for the Baleh Dam’s sub-contractor.