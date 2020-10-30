Get your free dog vaccination today, Sat

MIRI: Dog owners in Limbang are urged to take advantage of the free mass vaccination programmes for their dogs today (Oct 30) and tomorrow (Oct 31) at the Batu Biah Basketball Court, Limbang.

Staff from the State Veterinary Services Department and the local council will jointly conduct the programme from 9am to 3pm.

“The anti-rabbies vaccine is free and thus pet owners are urged to come to have their pets vaccinated against rabbies.

“Another activity to be held as part of the programme is the issuance of dog licences and microchip implant,” said the organisers in a statement yesterday.