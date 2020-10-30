‘Government has done a lot to help those interested in business’

MIRI: The state government is committed to helping those interested in business including in the agriculture sector, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said among the measures taken by the government were providing substantial allocations to establish the necessary infrastructure; micro credit to benefit all races; and also setting up trade offices outside Sarawak as well as Sarawak Pavillion Kuala Lumpur.

“Singapore imports ‘ikan patin’ (catfish) from Batang Ai and ‘midin’ (ferns) from Sarawak. To facilitate the export and import of products from Sarawak, we set up trade offices in Singapore as well as in Kuala Lumpur.

“To enhance market penetration at the international level, we will also set up a similar office in Brunei,” he said when officiating at the third series of the Agriculture Community Outreach Programme (AgriCop) at Kampung Noor Islam, Kuala Lawas yesterday.

Among those present were Limbang Resident Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi and Lawas District Officer Ladin Atok.

Awang Tengah, who is Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development, said the state government has always been sensitive to the needs and welfare of the people, as reflected in its policies and allocation of funds.

“The Sarawak government has also stepped in to revive many projects that were shelved by the previous Pakatan Harapan government during their 22 months in power.

“Thus the people including here in Lawas must reciprocate and remain united. Support us as over the years, the state government now led by Gabungan Parti Sarawak has relentlessly provided development for the people,” he added.

He pointed out that in yesterday’s function alone, a total of RM219,100 worth of incentives were given to 109 participants of the Agriculture Facilitation Fund, eight under the Coconut Planting Scheme, six under food agro, and 77 under fish landing assistance.

Meanwhile, he urged farmers, fishermen and livestock breeders in Lawas to look beyond the domestic market in marketing their products and to leverage on advancement of technology to improve production and promotion.