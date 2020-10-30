‘Miri premises linked to Covid-19 cases can still open but must sanitise first’

MIRI: The Miri Divisional Disaster Management Committee said business premises linked to recent Covid-19 cases here are allowed to operate as usual but should carry out the necessary cleaning and sanitisation.

In a statement yesterday, the committee also advised the public to remain vigilant and avoid the 3C areas (crowded, confined and close conversation) as well as adopt the 3W (wash hands, wear face mask and adhere to warnings from the authorities) as advocated by the Health Ministry.

“These business premises (linked to recent Covid-19 cases) can operate as usual. They are advised to perform general cleaning and sanitation exercise as per the Covid-19 prevention measures advised by the Ministry of Health Malaysia,” it said.

The statement was in reference to the five Covid-19 cases detected in Miri between Oct 28 and 29.

According to the committee, three of the cases involved oil and gas personnel from Kuala Lumpur who came to Miri to sign on to an offshore platform.

“The three individuals were immediately quarantined at designated hotels upon arrival and their test came back positive.

“To date, a total of 23 close contacts have been identified, comprising passengers who were on the same flights with the individuals as well as their family members in Peninsular Malaysia as well as a van driver. All of the close contacts have been put under quarantine,” it said.

It added that the other two cases were linked to positive cases in Kuching, in particular the Green Hill Cluster.

“From the two cases, a total of 64 close contacts in Miri have been identified and issued home quarantine order. Further testing will be arranged for all of the close contacts by the health department.”

The three cases involving the oil and gas personnel have been classified as Import B (from another state) while the other two cases are Import C (from another division), said the committee.