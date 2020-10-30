‘Not fair to close all entertainment joints’

BINTULU: Entertainment joint operators are aware of the state government’s concern over the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases in Sarawak.

However, temporarily closing down the operations of entertainment outlets statewide instead of just focusing on the red zone is very unfair to other districts such as Bintulu, Sibu and Miri, says a committee member of Malaysia Entertainment Association (East Malaysia), Yap Hai Hong, who operates The Industrial (Sing&Chill) Bintulu.

He hoped the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) would reconsider the decision by allowing entertainment outlets in other districts to resume their operations.

He said as entertainment joint operators, they understood the government’s concern that alcohol might make people patronising the entertainment outlets, quite hard to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“I suggest that entertainment outlets such as family karaoke to temporarily stop selling alcoholic beverages rather than shutting down the whole Sarawak operation,” he said.

Yap, who is Persatuan Karaoke Keluarga Malaysia committee member (East Malaysia) said the enforcement authorities could strengthen their patrol with strict supervision.

“If any of the entertainment operators fail to abide with the SOPs, report and close it immediately instead of ordering shutdown of all entertainment businesses,” he said when asked to comment on SDMC’s decision that all entertainment outlets and reflexology centres throughout Sarawak be closed to the public from Oct 28 until further notice.

He said to avoid further spread of the virus, it is possible to prohibit the people from red zone from crossing to other zones.

“W are paying greater attention to SOPs, including limiting the number of people in a karaoke room, sanitising UV Mic machine, disposing mic cover and sanitising rooms before and after being used,” he said.

He added every employee and customer must wear face masks and maintain their social distance.