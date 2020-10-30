Pay your business tithe, GLCs told

KOTA KINABALU: Government-linked companies (GLCs) were urged to pay business tithe to the Sabah Tithe Centre (PZS), to go towards aid for those affected by Covid-19.

Special Tasks Minister Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif advised GLCs to pay tithe, so that more target groups could benefit and aid could be distributed more widely.

According to Arifin, PZS under its Covid-19 Special Aid Programme had provided assistance to the State Health Department and cluster hospitals, the State Covid-19 Disaster Management Committee, mosques, asnaf groups and frontliners.

“I urge GLCs in the state, including federal GLCs operating in Sabah, to pay business tithe to the Sabah Tithe Centre.

“This is important to assist more Sabahans in need, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Arifin at the launch of Maulidur Rasul celebration programmes for the year 1442H/2020M, at Wisma Muis.

Earlier, Arifin launched four programmes in conjunction with the celebration. They included a Maulidur Rasul segment on radio, Sabah Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAINS) Prihatin Programme, Nusantara Islam calligraphy (khat) contest and Borneo jawi calligraphy (khat) contest.

The JHEAINS Prihatin Programme allocated RM400,000 to be distributed to 36 districts in the state, while the Nusantara khat contest was held for the fifth time this year, open to all Asean countries, and the khat jawi contest was held for the first time, open to participants from Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei.

“Both contests were organised by JHEAINS and Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS), to uphold the art of khat and jawi calligraphy in Sabah, Borneo and the whole archipelago.

“As for the JHEAINS Prihatin Programme, allocations which were supposed to be used for maulidur events in districts, would instead be used to channel aid to identified recipients there,” said Arifin.

He added that no celebrations or gatherings would be held at the state level or in any districts, in order to comply with standard operating procedures (SOP) of the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Arifin also handed over JHEAINS Prihatin contribution amounting to RM10,000 to JHEAINS Kota Kinabalu religious administrative officer Ustazah Hiryanti Tabin and Ustazah Aishah Ohdin for Putatan.

Also present were Sabah Mufti Datuk Bongsu @Aziz Jaafar, JHEAINS director Datuk Saifulzaman @Setibin Sangul, Sabah Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) director Norjeli Dais and MUIS secretary Ramlan Awang Ali.