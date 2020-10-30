Road resurfacing works scheduled for Third Mile Flyover, motorists urged to exercise caution

KUCHING (Oct 30): Motorists using the Third Mile Flyover heading to Aeon Mall are advised to exercise caution as road resurfacing works will be conducted there.

Public Works Department (JKR) Kuching said in a statement today that the works will commence from Oct 31 to Nov 1 and then from Nov 7 to Nov 8. Road resurfacing as well as closure will be done from 8am to 6pm.

During the work period, motorists are also requested to adhere to traffic management, especially when a lane is closed.

They are also encouraged to use the existing alternative routes until the roadworks are completed.