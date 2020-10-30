SMK Sungai Tapang operating as usual, adhering to strict SOPs

KUCHING (Oct 30): SMK Sungai Tapang is operating as usual while adhering to the strictest standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the Movement Control Order (MCO) despite fears expressed by some people over the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) president Kho Kien Song said that based on feedback he had obtained from various chat groups, the fear and anxiety of some parents and students was real.

He said several classes had recorded less attendance but it was normal at this point in time considering the circumstances.

“What is important to note is that our school is operating normally. We follow the MCO SOPs strictly. Of course, a few parents and students have expressed fear and anxiety over recent news on the pandemic situation. I am happy to hear that the government is observing the situation but (we are) observing closely,” said Kho when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

In a press conference yesterday, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said that the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), which he chairs, will observe the situation involving the school.

Citing the situation as “delicate”, he said SMK Sungai Tapang was not affected by the Education Ministry’s directive to close schools in Covid-19 red zones as it was not situated in the Kuching District.

He explained that SMK Sungai Tapang was under the Kota Samarahan District despite its proximity to Kuching, in particular Kampung Haji Baki, which is currently under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) due to the Baki Cluster.

“What has been decided (schools to close) is all in Kuching District. It is a very delicate situation but SDMC will continue to observe, and as in the past, will take whatever necessary actions,” Uggah said then.

He was responding to a question posed saying that parents were still sending their children to SMK Sungai Tapang and some other schools nearby expressed concerns that the schools were located close to the Baki Cluster red zone.

Earlier, the Education Ministry had issued a directive for all government and private schools including teachers’ training colleges and matriculation colleges in Kuching District to close from Oct 30 till Nov 13.