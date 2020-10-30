Supreme group conducts thorough sanitisation

KUCHING: Supreme Cold Storage Sdn Bhd, Supreme Food Supply (M) Sdn Bhd, and Supreme Transportation Sdn Bhd have carried out sanitisation works at their premises, offices, warehouses, and common areas after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

Based on a notice jointly put up by the companies on Facebook, the mentioned sanitisation was done by a certified professional company yesterday.

Compulsory swab tests and screening for all staff members will be carried out by a private hospital today and tomorrow (Oct 30-31).

“In view of the above activities being carried out, our business will be closed on Friday – Oct 30 (today) and Saturday – Oct 31 (tomorrow).

“We would like to assure all our stakeholders and customers that we are fully committed to strictly following all the protocol and procedures issued by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, state Health Department, and Ministry of Health.

“We are also ready and willing to assist the authorities and work closely with them for any contact tracing if and when required,” said the companies.

The companies will resume business on Monday (Nov 2), after all sanitisation, swab tests, and screenings for staff members have been performed and completed.

“As health and safety remains the top priority of our group of companies, we will continue to ensure that the safety policies and healthy practices are carried out in the best interest of all our staff, customers, vendors, and contractors and that we fully adhere to the strictest procedures and standards set out and implemented by the authorities concerned.

“We sincerely hope to have your full cooperation and your kind understanding. Lastly, we wish to extend our best wishes to all who are affected by this infection a full and speedy recovery,” added the companies.