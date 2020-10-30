Taekwondo club suspends activities at schools due to Covid-19

SIBU: Rejang Taekwondo Club (RTC) has once again been forced to halt its activities in schools here due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak and the country.

RTC chief coach Thomas Tang said the move was in line with the directives from the Ministry of Education (MOE) to stop all the school co-curricular activities, including wushu, for the time being.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have to temporarily halt all the taekwondo activities but that is necessary to prevent any unfortunate incident from happening,” he said, adding that training in schools would resume once they received the green light from MOE.

Tang said he had already issued letters to all school taekwondo clubs under RTC in regard to the matter on Oct 21.

Taekwondo, like most other sports, was given the go-ahead by the government to resume training on June 26.

Tang said training in schools here only started on Sept 21.

“Barely three weeks after school activities resume, we have to call off the training again,” he added.

However, Tang said training at RTC main gym at Jalan Wong King Huo, which commenced on July 1, would continue.

“We will strictly follow and adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP), and not more than 22 exponents are allowed to train at any one time.”

He said the exponents were divided into different groups and trained at a different time.

He said this was due to limited spaces at the gym and to follow the social distancing rules.

Training had been fixed on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 7.30am to 9am.

“The training covers the basic skills, poomsae and upgrading syllabus. Body contact and sparring practices remain off-limit for the time being.”

He said exponents must wear face masks, have their body temperature taken and sanitise their hands before being allowed to enter the gym.

Tang said his main focus was to fine-tune his exponents who were shortlisted for the Johor Sukma next year.

“The exponents have been doing fine at the gym and most of them have regained their fitness and agility.

“Hopefully, their training at the gym will not be affected by the prolonged Covid-19 crisis,” he added.