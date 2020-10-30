Teacher prize finalist almost gave up teaching

KUANTAN: Who would have thought that the Global Teacher Prize 2020 finalist, Samuel Isaiah, had once intended to quit being a teacher just three months in education.

The English language teacher said as a newly-graduated teacher at that time, he felt he was ‘far too good’ to be posted at Sekolah Kebangsaan Runchang, Rompin, a school for the children of Orang Asli located about 90 km from here.

“As an ambitious young new teacher, it somewhat killed my spirit when I was sent to teach at a rural school… and was even told not to take my job too seriously as the Orang Asli children would not go far.

“For three months, I tried to blend in and repeatedly asked myself if teaching Orang Asli kids would really help me move up at work and advance my career. Then, I realised that they too are special and they deserve to be heard and accepted as they are.

“As a matter of fact, these Orang Asli children had taught me more about life than I could have offered them as a teacher,” he said when met here, yesterday.

Over his eight-year stint at the school, the Kuantan-born Samuel had not only formed a special bond with his Orang Asli students but also their parents as well.

The second of four siblings parted ways with his students in 2019 to pursue a Master’s degree in Educational Policy and Leadership in the State University of New York.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Samuel returned to Malaysia in mid-June and is now continuing his studies online and expected to return to university around January next year to complete his final semester.

Despite being on the other side of the world, Samuel, who just celebrated his 33rd birthday on Oct 25, had kept in touch with his students through regular video calls with the help from fellow educators at SK Runchang.

“We talk like a family. I usually ask them about their lessons and they ask a lot about my life in the US and whether I have seen snow. They are my children and every year, I will have about 60 children, not including former students who still stay in touch,” he said with a smile.

The close relationship also compelled Samuel to return to the village twice a week, usually on Mondays and Fridays to help his students who were somewhat left behind due to the Covid-19 pandemic by giving extra classes after school hours.

His intention to spring a surprise on the first day to the village in mid-August, was not successful because the car he was driving was easily recognisable causing him to be surrounded by residents and his students in no time.

“They came to hug me and give me the high fives. They were so happy to see me and wondered if I would leave them again other than asking whether Runchang or the US was more interesting,” he said.

Asked if he really aspired to be a teacher, Samuel said that he was a bit of a rebel when he chose to continue his studies in the field of language, as his parents had wanted him to become a doctor or engineer.

The field of language, according to Samuel, was more in line with his interest in music and literature, but he admitted that his real passion in teaching did not come about until he was at SK Runchang, not even while he was a prospective teacher at the Penang Federal Teaching Institute in 2005.

Commenting on being listed as one of the 10 finalists of the Global Teacher Prize from more than 12,000 teachers worldwide, Samuel attributed the honour to his students and their parents for their support especially when he introduced new teaching methods like using the ukulele in his class.

“They opened my eyes in the field of education and there is much more that needs to be done to help the Orang Asli in education. Me being in this top 10 list is actually an appreciation for them who allowed a rural teacher like me to be known at the international level,” he said.

Despite that stiff competition, Samuel said he intended to set up a special foundation to improve the social aspects of the Orang Asli, including education, if he was named the overall winner of the Prize and received the US $1 million (RM4.16 million) prize money. — Bernama