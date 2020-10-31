Abang Johari approves RM16 mln for 2 devt projects in Telang Usan

MIRI (Oct 31): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today approved a total of RM16 million for two development projects in the Telang Usan constituency.

Met by reporters at a ceremony to hand over ownership of Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (Sares) systems at Long Pilah, Abang Johari said the state government had the budget to further develop the constituency for the benefit of the people.

The first project is the RM15 million integrated recreational centre at Long Lama Rural Growth Centre, while the other one is the RM1 million Pulung Masik Tagang (controlled fishing) system at Sungai Belingan near here.

“Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau will work on these two projects for Telang Usan constituency together with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and other relevant parties,” he added.

Earlier at the event, Dennis said the integrated recreational centre was needed to accommodate the rising need for organising various youth and recreational activities at such sports facility or complex.

“It is anticipated that more events to be held at Long Lama and therefore the need has become chronic for a sport facility to be provided at Telang Usan district,” said Dennis.

Meanwhile, the Tagang system has been included as part of projects enlisted in the Long Pilah master plan book handed over by the villagers at the event.

Other project in the master plan was the Central Baram-Agro Tourism Hub & Agriculture Research Centre.