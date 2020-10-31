CM: 13 longhouses in Telang Usan now enjoying round-the-clock electricity supply

MIRI (Oct 31): Over 6,000 rural residents of 725 households in 13 longhouses in Telang Usan constituency can now enjoy round-the-clock electricity supply.

The 13 longhouses set to benefit from this project are Long Pilah, Long Luteng, Long Daloh Bestari, Long Miri, Long Tebangan, Long Liam Keliman, Long Sobeng, Long Selapun, Long Sebatang, Long Sengung, Long Pala, Long Buah, and Long Buken.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said this was following the completion of solar project costing RM35 million under Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (Sares).

“A total of 6,460 residents in the 13 villages can now enjoy 24-hour electricity supply through Sares.

“This means that 71 per cent of longhouses in Telang Usan have been lighted up by Sares,” he said at the ceremony to hand over ownership of Sares systems at Long Pilah today (Oct 31).

Since Sares was introduced in 2016, more than 20,000 residents from about 2,500 households in 51 remote villages in Telang Usan, which has a total of 88 longhouses, have been lighted up.

“We will add to this (number of longhouses lighted by Sares) as our intention is for Telang Usan to be fully electrified by 24-hour electricity via Sares by 2022,” he added.

Abang Johari hoped with the 24-hour electricity supply, it will in some ways change the lifestyle of the rural folks.

“At least our children can study better compared to when they are still in the dark before who knows they can become smarter as we have given them this basic necessity.

“We have good intention to help the young people,” said Abang Johari.

He also advised the rural residents to maintain their unity for a brighter future of Sarawak.

“We must stay united and have mutual understanding between each other. As such, politics in Sarawak is good because we the state leaders have good relationship.

“In the next five years, after Baram has been fully electrified as well as equipped with other basic amenities like good water supply, Baram will surely transform providing that we stay united and focus on development.

“There is nothing good coming from a fight among one another,” he added.

Also present to witness the handing over of ownership certificates were Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, Mulu assemblyman Dato Gerawat Gala, Baram MP Anyi Ngau and Long Pilah headman Saging Wan.