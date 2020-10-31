Disabled community seeks assistance following income loss

KUCHING: The state government has been called on to assist the disabled community, whose livelihoods has been affected by the various stages of Movement Control Order (MCO) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Society for the Blind Sarawak chairman Isak Ngau said he and others who are visually impaired have again lost their incomes because the State Disaster Management Committee has ordered all entertainment and reflexology centres statewide to close from Wednesday (Oct 28) until further notice due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

He said among the affected were the disabled working as masseurs, buskers, and those selling tissue paper.

Isak called on the state government to ensure aid given covers all businesses including massage centres.

“I also hope that the RM250 Sarawakku Sayang Special Aid (BKSS) is extended for another six months to assist those from the B40 groups, especially the OKUs (disabled), to increase their income and for them to continue their lives,” Isak said in a statement yesterday.

According to him there are 17 reflexology centres run by the visually-impaired and that there are over 80 masseurs who are visually-impaired.

He suggested a special incentive be given to employers who employed the disabled as well as an incentive for disabled employees.

“Aside from that, food baskets should be provided to the affected OKUs who cannot go out as Kuching is now a Covid-19 red zone and that the one-off RM500 should be introduced by the state government to assist the OKUs,” he added.

The statement also carried Persatuan Anak Istimewa Sarawak (Perais) president Rapelson Richard Hamit’s support for Isak’s suggestions.

Rapelson said attention should be given to blind employers and employees as many of them had lost their incomes and jobs due to the pandemic.