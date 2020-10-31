FGV could see landbank decreased by 80 pct if LLA terminated

KUCHING: FGV Holdings Bhd (FGV) could see its total landbank to shrink by about 80 per cent if the termination of the Federal Land Development Authority’s (Felda) land lease agreement (LLA) with FGV goes through, analysts say.

Of note, on October 28, 2020, the cabinet approved the recommendation for the termination of the Felda’s LLA with FGV. However, in a statement, FGV said, it has yet to receive a written notice from Felda regarding the termination of the said LLA.

Nevertheless, it also said that once it receives an official notice from Felda as required under the LLA, FGV will follow the procedures outlined in the LLA to start the process of termination and determining the compensation due to FGV which will take 18 months to complete.

The LLA refers to Felda-owned estates totaling 350,733 hectares that were leased to FGV for 99 years beginning from November 1, 2011. The expected compensation amount due to FGV as a result of the LLA termination may range between RM3.5 billion to RM4.3 billion based on internal assessment which will vary depending on FGV’s financial performance for 2020 and 2021 and other various factors.

“Should the LLA be terminated, we expect FGV’s total landbank to shrink by about 80 per cent to about 89,000 ha based on the removal of circa 350,700 ha leased land from FGV’s current total landbank of circa 439,700 ha, most of which are oil palm planted area,” the research team at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) opined in a report.

“While there might be concern on the supply of fresh fruit bunches (FFB) and hence CPO production to the group, we understand that the FGV-owned mills are largely located at proximity to the LLA lands, leading to a higher chance that the FFB supplies from the LLA lands to be still sold to FGV albeit possibly with a higher pricing,” it said, noting that the group currently procures about 30 per cent of its FFB supplies from the LLA lands, 46 per cent from Felda-managed smallholders and 24 per cent from third parties.

“Nonetheless, we do not discount the possibility of any supply disruption arising upon the said termination which could be a bane to the group’s business operations and financial performance,” it added.

In a separate note, Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd’s research team noted that according to FGV, they would start the process of terminating the LLA with Felda once it receives an official notice from Felda on the matter and this could take about 18 months to complete.

“We believe the termination could be slightly negative to FGV as its landbank will be reduced to 88,992 ha and this could potentially increase its unit production costs, while its reputation could be damaged as it signals that they could not manage the Felda land efficiently,” it opined.

However, it also pointed out that FGV could increase its landbank by buying other estates with the compensation fee that they will receive from Felda, which is estimated to be in the range of RM3.5 billion to RM4.3 billion according to FGV.

“We believe Felda should be able to pay FGV the compensation amount since they intend to issue a government-guaranteed sukuk amounting to RM9.9 billion.

“Since FGV owns the palm-oil mill and the proximity of the palmoil mill locations to the LLA estates, we think that Felda settlers will continue to sell its FFB to FGV. Thus, the amount of FFB processed by FGV could remain the same (depending on the FFB produced by the Felda settlers),” it explained.

Financially, Affin Hwang said, once the termination is completed, FGV’s cash flow and borrowings could potentially improve without the LLA as Felda is obligated to take over the employment of relevant plantation workers with the same employment terms or better than what was offered previously if the LLA is terminated.

“However, we note that margins at its upstream division could potentially be affected as unit production costs would be lower if FFB is produced at own estates (as costs can be managed internally).

“Notably, the other part of FGV’s plantation integrated value chain in the midstream and downstream businesses should remain uninterrupted by the LLA termination exercise,” it added.

On the financial impact of the LLA termination, Affin Hwang said the earnings impact depends on the possibility of Felda selling their FFB to FGV or otherwise.

“Based on our estimates, a reduction in CPO production by 10 per cent (assuming Felda sells less FFB to FGV) could potentially impact FGV’s earnings by circa 13 to 15 per cent, based on our existing CPO assumption of RM2,550 per MT,” it projected.

Meanwhile, it estimated that FGV’s 2022E earnings could potentially decline by less than five per cent assuming no changes to FGV’s business model (LLA is terminated but Felda still sells their FFB to FGV).

All in, Affin Hwang downgraded its call on the stock to ‘sell’, premised on the short term negative impact of the LLA news and uncertainties surrounding FGV’s operations.

MIDF Research maintained its ‘neutral’ view on the stock. It explained that while it is encouraged by the group’s continuous efforts in executing its turnaround plan, there are several issues that are placing it in an unfavourable light such as US’ ban on the group’s palm oil, and the termination of Felda’s LLA with FGV.

“On the business fundamentals, we expect the group’s aggressive fertiliser application during early of the year could help to improve the FFB yield going forward and thus resulting in better CPO production. Coupled with an elevated palm oil price and expectancy of lower losses from MSM in 2HFY20, we foresee the group to record a better financial performance, in line with its transformation plan,” it said.

“Nonetheless, we do not discount the possibility of an execution risk which is dependent on the development surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic,” it added.