Hawkers to start operating at temporary site from Nov 6

SIBU: Hawkers from Taman Selera Muhibbah Food Court here will start operating at the temporary site in Jalan Tapang here on Nov 6, says Councillor Albert Tiang.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman disclosed that out of over 40 hawkers, only 34 will be moving to the temporary site as the rest opted to take leave while the food court is being redeveloped.

“Hawkers will gradually be moving to Jalan Tapang beginning Nov 1 in preparation to resume business. Today (yesterday) is their last day at Taman Selera Muhibbah,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

He observed many patrons taking photos of the popular food court on Thursday night.

The redevelopment of the single-storey food court into a modern hawker centre for families costing RM3.5 million funded by the Sarawak government will be special needs (OKU) friendly with special toilets, wheelchair access to all stalls and specially designed dining tables. There will also be baby feeding and changing room.