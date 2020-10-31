Implement Sibu flood mitigation project as planned — Wong

SIBU: The Sibu flood mitigation plan can be very effective if it is implemented according to what was originally planned, said Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

He said the flood mitigation plan, which was being implemented in phases, is a complete solution for flood problems here.

The plan includes raising roads from Upper Lanang to Kampung Nangka, to create bunds preventing river water from flowing in, and constructing pumping stations to pump out excessive water inside the town to the river.

He said Phase 1 and Phase 2 had been implemented.

“Phase 3 is the most crucial phase because it involves low-lying areas, waterlogged areas such as Tong Sang Road, Bukit Assek Road, Tiong Hua Road, and so forth.

“Unfortunately, it was not carried out and, subsequently, when the money came in, it was diverted to the so-called phase 4 and I do not know whether it is being implemented or not.

“Kampung Nangka is actually phase 4, which is not that necessary, but the money has gone there,” he told a press conference yesterday.

Wong, who is also Bawang Assan assemblyman, said Sibu has to thank Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who was then minister in charge of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) for giving Sibu the project.

“The flood mitigation plan was implemented by the federal government, which Uggah was the minister in charge of DID then which can be very effective.

“Meaning we are building roads from Upper Lanang Road, raising the roads all the way to Kampung Nangka. It would be high enough to prevent river water from flowing into Sibu town and any excessive water inside Sibu will be pumped out by the pumping stations.

“This is the most effective and has proven effective in Phase 1 and Phase 2,” he said.

He added that the project was stopped after Uggah left the ministry to become a state minister.

According to him, in 2010, three consultants from China were engaged to do a detailed study on flood mitigation in Sibu.

“They said dredging river is not a solution unless all activities upstream are stopped for five to 10 years.

“Only then you can dredge. There would be no sand and mud discharging to the river, otherwise it is a futile exercise,” he said.

He said it has proven true at Pulau Kereto — the government spent RM10 million for the dredging, but the sand reappeared six months later.