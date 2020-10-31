Long Apu to enjoy Sares’ electricity from next Jan

MIRI: Long Apu in Telang Usan will be powered by solar energy under the Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (Sares) from January next year.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said the local people should be thankful that Sarawak is blessed with capable and people-centric leaders who care much for their well-being.

Looking at the huge amount of money spent by the state government in delivering much-needed public amenities such as water and electricity supplies, he said the state government was doing all it could to ensure the people including those in rural areas are served well.

He said this at a ground-breaking and project dedication at the longhouse (Long Apau) recently.

“The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg makes sure that rural constituencies such as Telang Usan too enjoy 24-hour electricity,” he said.

He added that only in Sarawak is Sares capable of implementing projects due to the careful, strategic planning and prudent spending by the GPS state government.

“I also pray for the smooth implementation of projects here to enable the villagers to enjoy amenities such as electricity supply that we could only dream of in the past,” he said.

Dennis also thanked the Ministry of Utilities for doubling up efforts to implement electricity projects in Telang Usan.

Dennis also advised the people of his constituency to take good care of the solar system in their longhouses and to adhere to Sarawak Energy Bhd’s (SEB) advice in ensuring the safety of the villagers and the long performance of the system.

Meanwhile, Dennis said that Abang Johari had confirmed officiating at the presentation of a Sares’ solar project at Long Pilah today.

He urged the people to attend the function in full force as a show of their appreciation to the chief minister in lighting up their village with 24-hour electricity.

The event at Long Apu was attended by more than 200 people, with Baram MP Anyi Ngau officiating amidst strict adherence to the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Long Apu has more than 100 households including new longhouse extension with over 1,500 residents. It is located more than six hours by four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicles from Miri.