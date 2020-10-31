Malaysia’s economy remains on recovery despite rise in Covid-19 cases

KUCHING: Malaysia’s economy remains on a recovery path as domestic economic activities recover and increased exports from the lows in the earlier part of the year, the research team at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) observed based on the country’s leading index.

“We expect Malaysia’s economic growth will begin to recover and improve in the third quarter of 2020 (3Q20) onwards after the sharp contraction in 2Q20. In particular, the aggressive monetary policy easing and fiscal stimulus packages provided by the government helped to stimulate the economy and cushion the impact of economic fallout from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” the research team commented.

“Based on the recent data release, there has been more signs of continued recovery in domestic consumption, and growing exports, which in general can be attributed to the reopening of economies both locally and abroad allowing for demand to pick up,” it added.

This assessment is based on the latest leading index (LI), which registered the fourth consecutive month of positive growth (7.6 per cent y-o-y growth in August and 7.6 per cent y-o-y growth in July) supported by improving confidence and sustained expectation in future sales, the research team said.

“In other words, the sustained increase in LI suggested that the recent recovery will continue in the next months to come. On the same note, the improving economic condition in recent months was reflected by the improvement in the current index (CI), which fell at a slower pace of -2.3 per cent y-o-y (-2.4 per cent y-o-y in July and -19.3 per cent y-o-y in April), mainly due to growing retail trade and increase in real salaries & wages,” it explained.

It noted that Malaysia’s exports returned to a positive territory with a solid double digit growth of 13.6 per cent y-o-y in September, the highest expansion since October 2018.

“Re-exports surged 38.6 per cent y-o-y, continuing its positive streak for the fourth consecutive month while domestic exports rebounded by 8.8 per cent y-o-y after two months of contraction. Meanwhile, imports continued to decrease albeit at softer pace of -3.6 per cent y-o-y. Total trade grew by 5.5 per cent y-o-y during the month,” it said.

Industrial production growth moderated to 0.3 per cent y-o-y in August (1.2 per cent y-o-y in July), slightly above our forecast of -0.1 per cent y-o-y.

“The sustained growth was supported by expanding output of rubber products, motor vehicles, computers, E&E, and food products,” it explained.

Meanwhile, it said unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.7 per cent in Aug-20 due to slowing improvement in the labour market conditions.

“Compared to the pre-pandemic period, the latest unemployment number was still at a high level as firms were yet to operate at full capacity while adjusting to the new normal,” MIDF Research explained.

“To a certain extent, the unemployment rate was unchanged due to increase labour force as more people returned to the labour market to seek for jobs,” it added.

As for Malaysia’s distributive trade, it noted that the trade declined for the fifth consecutive month in August albeit at a softer pace of -2.3 per cent y-o-y. Wholesale and retail trade recorded lower fall while motor vehicle sales continued to be in positive territory at one per cent y-o-y.

“Despite steady movements in distributive trade, we believe that the outlook moving forward is currently hazy due to resurgence in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country which recorded new highs in October. This will affect both business and consumer sentiment. As a proxy to consumer spending, the performance of retail sales in particular indicate that consumers are still quite skeptical over future personal finances and outlook for the job market hence holding back most of their spending plans.

“Amid resurgence of Covid-19 cases, we opine that Malaysians are likely to reduce outside activities hence the possibility that the recovery for spending especially on non-essential items will take longer than expected to fully recover,” MIDF Research said.

Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) decreased by 1.4 per cent y-o-y in September, unchanged from August, while its producer price index (PPI) decreased at a faster pace of -3.9 per cent y-o-y in September (-2.8 per cent y-o-y in August), marking the seventh consecutive month of decline.

“As a leading indicator for CPI inflation, the continued decline in PPI suggests that inflationary pressure from producer’s cost on consumer prices is expected to remain muted at least throughout 2020, in our view,” MIDF Research opined.

All in, the research team maintained its GDP growth forecast at -4.8 per cent for 2020 (2019: 4.3 per cent), with growing downside risk particularly on domestic consumption outlook given the targeted MCO imposed in certain states and localities.

“The targeted restrictions that have been imposed to contain the recent Covid-19 resurgence may have a significant negative impact on the economy. For now, as economic activities are generally allowed to operate, we foresee the impact to be relatively smaller than the MCO imposed earlier this year.

“If the Covid-19 infectivity curve can be flattened without having businesses to shut down their operations temporarily, we envisage that this targeted lockdown will be a better approach in our fight with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“Such approach will limit the impact on businesses activities from a sharp fall in demand and possible supply chain disruption, and therefore resulted in minimal losses to the overall economy.

“However, if the new cases of infection remain elevated, the restriction could be extended for a longer period and further tightened which will have a more significant negative impact on economic growth, especially in the current quarter,” it explained.