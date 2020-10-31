MBKS to open One-Stop Service Centre for ratepayers

KUCHING: The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will open its counters at the One-Stop Service Centre today (Oct 31) from 8am to 4pm.

MBKS said this is to enable ratepayers under its jurisdiction to pay their assessment bills.

The bill for the first half of this year is due today (Oct 31), while the bill for the second half of the year will be due on Nov 30.

“Payment after the due date will be subject to a surcharge of 1 per cent per month or part thereof — on no account will consideration be given to waive the surcharge on the grounds of non-receipt of the assessment bills,” MBKS said in a release yesterday.

MBKS also reminded ratepayers that the assessment bills for the first and second half of the year were issued either through the post office or sent by the council’s staff.

As such, ratepayers who have not received or have misplaced their assessment bills are requested to go to the MBKS One-Stop Service Counter, located at the ground floor of the council’s building at Jalan Padungan.

Ratepayers can also go to the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC), Level 1, at Jalan Bukit Mata where a copy of the bill will be issued upon request.

“Ratepayers may use e-payment mode to pay their bills by accessing www.paybillsmalaysia.com, Sarawak Pay, or via internet banking through CIMB Bank Berhad, Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia Berhad, Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Malaysia Berhad, Bank Islam, Public Bank Berhad, JomPay, and Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN)

“They can also opt to perform the payment of assessment rates at Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) counters, UTC payment counters, or at MBKS payment counters. Payments via credit card can also be made at the MBKS payment counters,” added MBKS.